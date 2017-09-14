Free food, supplies offered to First Coast residents affected by Irma

(Photo: City of Jacksonville)

Organizations along the First Coast are offering up free food, supplies and services to residents struggling to get back on their feet after Hurricane Irma.

Here is an updated list of freebies being offered:

DUVAL COUNTY

Daily Manna Serving Center offers free groceries - The nonprofit will be distributing food and household goods between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. One distribution per household will be available at 2659 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville. The distributions will continue through the month of September on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, click here.

Sam's Club temporarily waives membership fees - Customers can purchase gas, food and other needed supplies without a membership at the three Jacksonville locations: Beach Boulevard, Youngerman Circle and Busch Drive; and at the Brunswick, Georgia location.

NASSAU COUNTY

Water distribution - Free bottled water is being distributed at the Callahan Fairgrounds on US Highway 1, just north of Callahan.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Salvation Army food canteens - The Salvation Army will open food canteens to feed St. Johns County residents impacted by Irma for lunch from 1 - 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 - 7 p.m. at the following locations:

• City of Hastings Town Hall, 6195 South Main St., Hastings

• Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings

Canteen times and locations are subject to change daily. For more information regarding canteen location

and times, click here or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at (904) 824-5550

FLORIDA - STATEWIDE

Florida Blue offers emotional support - Florida Blue in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, is offering free emotional support to individuals and loved ones affected by Hurricane Irma. The companies are providing community access to specially trained behavioral health counselors via a 24-hour, toll-free help line: (800) 843-6514.

