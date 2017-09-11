Flooding threat continues along St. Johns in Jax; Get out now

Mayor Lenny Curry got in front of cameras early Monday morning to address a weary Jacksonville. He immediately said the city is still in a specific and immediate threat: everyone along the St. Johns River needs to expect another four to six feet of flooding as the tide comes in this afternoon.

Specifically, the tide will come in and raise the already historic levels of flooding; as of 9 a.m., the city broke its previous record set in 1864, according to Duval County Emergency Management.

Water is running through downtown, Riverside, San Marco, Landing Park and South Hampton and other river areas, but we should expect the levels to rise much higher.

Search and rescue teams are headed out and will begin checking Evacuation Zones A and B - if you need to get out please put what represents a white flag outside your home.

If you need help getting out, call 630-CITY. If you have an emergency, call 911 immediately.

LIVE COVERAGE | Irma floods Jacksonville

© 2017 WTLV-TV