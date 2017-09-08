Flight cancellations ahead of Hurricane Irma

More than a dozen flights cancelled at Jacksonville International Airport (Photo: Caso, Laura)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Airports around the state have already started grounding and cancelling inbound flights ahead of Hurricane Irma, which is predicted to make landfall in South Florida early Sunday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Irma is said to be less than 500 miles southeast of Miami, according to the National Weather Service public advisory.

Over 500 departures and arrivals at the Miami International Airport (MIA) have been canceled for Friday, according to FlightAware, with nearly 800 flights already canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

In preparation for rough weather this weekend, the airline Allegiant announced that all departures and arrivals at St. Petersburg (PIE), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Sanford (SFB) and Punta Gorda (PGD) have been canceled without rescheduling due to Hurricane Irma. The cancellations at the origins and destinations mentioned extend into the weekend.

Included on the list of cancellations ahead of Hurricane Irma are all flights scheduled for Jacksonville and Savannah, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

#HurricaneIrma Update! We have updated the list of canceled flights to/from Florida, including SFB & PIE. Please see your options below. pic.twitter.com/bADf1rlTMu — Allegiant (@Allegiant) September 7, 2017

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there are 10 departing flights canceled at the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) through Sunday morning. All outbound flights canceled had destinations of either Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

Similarly, there are nine arriving flights from either Miami or Fort Lauderdale that have been canceled at JAX through Saturday.

The airlines involved in cancellations at JAX are Allegiant, Envoy Air, Republic and Jet Blue.

As #Irma approaches, contact your airline-not airport-for updates on flt status, cancellations & rebooking info. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) September 8, 2017

First Coast News will keep you updated on all cancelled departures and arrivals at Jacksonville International Airport as Hurricane Irma approaches North Florida.

