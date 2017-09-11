Flash Flood Emergency issued in Duval County

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Duval County residents near the St. Johns River until 12:34 p.m. Monday.
According to officials, the water is expected to rise another 1 to 2 feet when winds switch to the south and push water northward into downtown.
When a flash flood emergency is issued residents need to move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
Flash Flood Emergency details... Water expected to rise another 1-2 feet. #FCNStorm @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/hVBUFd9hJd— Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) September 11, 2017
