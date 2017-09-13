First Coast News hosting mobile charging station on Northside

September 12, 2017 -- First Coast News set up a mobile charge up station and gave out water and snacks in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. San Marco, #FirstCoastStrong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – First Coast News is On Your Side supporting and standing strong with the communities impacted by Hurricane Irma in Southern Georgia and Northeast Florida.

First Coast News is “ON YOUR SIDE” today with a mobile charging station helping neighbors hardest hit on Northside of Jacksonville. Thousands of residents and businesses remain without power now. The mobile charging station will be running from 3:00PM-8:00PM at Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church located at 3738 Winton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208.

The community is welcome to bring their mobile and digital devices for charging.

Additionally, First Coast News will be handing out water, snacks and sandwiches to those attending. This is the second mobile charging station and effort in as many days by First Coast News. Yesterday a similar event was held in the San Marco Square opening it up to hundreds of residents and businesses.

First Coast News is working to keep the First Coast Strong. We’re all one community. And in moments of need, we work together to benefit our friends and families, our neighbors, and our local businesses.TOGETHER, we can make a difference standing united to make First Coast Strong! #First Coast Strong.

