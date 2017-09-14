Wood storm shutters bear the names of past hurricanes ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma September 9, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

If you haven't removed the hurricane shutters and boards from your home, do it now. That's the advice from fire officials, who say leaving your home shuttered could pose a potentially deadly fire hazard.

“All residential rooms are required to have two points of egress,” said Flagler County Fire Marshal Jerry Smith. “If there is a fire, it is important to make sure you have a way to get out of your home.”

The county's firefighters follow a “vent, enter, search” protocol, which means they will enter room-by-room and search them to ensure everyone is out of the burning structure. Shuttered and boarded-up windows can hinder this process.

“A fire inside a home with shuttered windows may not be visible until it is too late,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Don Petito. “It can delay firefighters trying to enter a home that is on fire.”

