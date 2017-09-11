FAKE NEWS: Rick Scott is NOT in critical condition at the hospital

This story is not real, but has been posted on Facebook as though it were.

A viral story shared around Facebook the day after Hurricane Irma thrashed Florida is a complete work of fiction.

"UPDATE: Florida Governor Rick Scott Now Listed As ‘Critical’ After Bizarre Hurricane Cleanup Accident" is on the site thelastlineofdefense.org.

We don't feel it's appropriate to bother Scott's office with this story; it's obviously a fake.

Besides being written by 'Flagg Eagleton' and filed to the site as 'Potato Cakes from Arby's,' if you scroll down past the nonsense of the story, you see this little warning:

"In a cynical world where the news of the day often seems fake, The Last Line of Defense offers today's busy conservative a place to go to read things they'll enjoy and congregate with a bunch of people they agree with. So while everything on this site is a satirical work of fiction, we are proud to present it to those who will have called it real anyway."

We don't blame you for falling for it though - besides the hints in the margins (and the giant SATIRE written near the bottom), the page presents itself as real.

It has 133,000 Facebook likes and posts like a real news station - a common fake news trick.

Also, how is he in the hospital if he's about to give an update?

I’ll be giving an #Irma update from the Coast Guard Air Station Miami shortly. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 11, 2017

They even tried to post an update saying he was going off life support. Just to be clear: that's also not true; he wasn't placed on life-support in the first place.

