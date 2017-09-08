WTLV
Emergency shelters for Clay County

WTLV 9:47 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

Clay County has opened four shelters that will open on Saturday, September 9 at 9 a.m.

  • Clay High School, 2025 FL-16, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
  • Orange Park High School, 2300 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 – This is the only shelter that will allow pets.
  • Wilkinson Elementary School, 4965 Co Rd 218, Middleburg, FL 32068
  • Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School, 900 Orchid Ave, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

The County has activated its call center for citizens that have questions pertaining to this event, that number is 904-284-7703. The County’s website includes information on special needs and offers information about your zone and the County’s alerting system. 

 

