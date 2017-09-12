Deputy sings, dances with woman to comfort her during Hurricane Irma

OSCEOLA COUNTY -- It's the small things in life that can comfort people in their biggest time of need.

Hurricane Irma ripped through the area late Saturday night into early morning, forcing millions of people to evacuate their homes and some seeking shelter from the storm.

Deputy Froelich noticed an older lady at a local shelter who needed some comfort during the storm. He noticed she looked worried and sad. He asked her what would cheer her up and her simple reply was "a dance."

In the video, you can hear Deputy Froelich singing and dancing with the older woman for a short while and eventually a smile appears on her face.

Thank you Deputy Froelich! It's a dance she will never forget.

© 2017 WTSP-TV