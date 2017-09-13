Couple Delivers Baby Girl at Liberty City Home During Hurricane Irma

Destiny was born in the middle of Hurricane Irma in South Florida. Photo: NBC 6.

With nowhere to turn as the worst of Hurricane Irma pummeled Florida, a Liberty City couple delivered their baby girl at home with the help of emergency dispatchers.

David Knight and expecting mother Tatyanna Watkins were home early Sunday when contractions started and there was no way they'd be able to make it safely to the hospital. They called 911 and dispatchers walked the couple through labor and delivery.

The couple says they were nervous as winds howled outside. Watkins says she breathed through the pain and pushed when it was time. Knight took on the role as doctor and cradled his daughter, Destiny. He tied the umbilical cord with a shoe lace.

"I was just shocked," Knight said. "I kept asking myself, is this real? I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it. I delivered my own baby."

Destiny, who weighed 6.5 pounds at birth, was doing well at the hospital. Doctors were keeping her on antibiotics for a week as a precaution because she was born in an unsterile environment. She'll likely go home Saturday.

Watkins' due date was Monday. The couple says they went to the hospital Saturday to check in before the storm, but were told the hospital was full, and because she wasn't having contractions they went home.

They wanted to go to another hospital but Knight was worried about running out of gas.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM