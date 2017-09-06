Comcast to open more than 137,000 free wi-fi hotspots across Florida

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Comcast is opening more than 137,000 Xfinity wi-fi hotspots across Florida for free, including for non-Xfinity customers, ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Residents can select "xfinitywifi" under wi-fi network options on their laptops, tablets and mobile devices.
Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours through September 15, 2017.
Xfinity customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords and will automatically be connected to Xfinity wi-fi hotspots in the future.
For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, please visit Xfinity.com/wifi.
