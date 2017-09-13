WTLV
Comcast is down - and it wasn't caused by Hurricane Irma

Jacob Rodriguez, WTLV 7:08 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

Comcast is working to repair an outage in the Southeast affecting almost every major municipality, according to Comcast Cares and Down Detector.

Down Detector is a crowd-sourced resource where people report their outages in different areas - those reports are then aggregated into the map you see attached to this story. 

If you look, Florida and southeast Georgia are just a big red spot. Charleston has reportedly been having problems for a day or two, per a couple Twitter users, and red spots extend westward into Alabama and Mississippi.

Comcast tweeted this about an hour ago:

 

At this time, we have no reports from Comcast about restoration times or anything of the ilk - we will continue to try and get in touch with them.

Whatever caused the outage, it doesn't have anything to do with the storm.

Here's a look at their customer support twitter and how busy it's gotten:

