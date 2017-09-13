Comcast is down - and it wasn't caused by Hurricane Irma

Down Detector's current Florida numbers. (Photo: Down Detector)

Comcast is working to repair an outage in the Southeast affecting almost every major municipality, according to Comcast Cares and Down Detector.

Down Detector is a crowd-sourced resource where people report their outages in different areas - those reports are then aggregated into the map you see attached to this story.

If you look, Florida and southeast Georgia are just a big red spot. Charleston has reportedly been having problems for a day or two, per a couple Twitter users, and red spots extend westward into Alabama and Mississippi.

Comcast tweeted this about an hour ago:

We're aware of issue affecting internet/tv/phone for those who hadn't lost service from storm or had it restored. Teams working to fix ASAP. — Comcast Florida (@ComcastFL) September 13, 2017

At this time, we have no reports from Comcast about restoration times or anything of the ilk - we will continue to try and get in touch with them.

Whatever caused the outage, it doesn't have anything to do with the storm.

Here's a look at their customer support twitter and how busy it's gotten:

A look at the ComcastCares Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

