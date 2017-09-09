Closures on the First Coast

A closed sign is seen in front of a bar as people on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 8, 2016. Atlantic City, the famous US gambling resort town and setting for hit TV series "Boardwalk Empire" is in the crosshairs of financial crisis, in a battle pitting New Jersey Governor Chris Christie against the mayor. The coastal resort, which fell on hard times owing to increased competition from other gambling centers across the United States, saw four of its 12 casinos close in 2014, contributing to a sharp fall in tax revenue. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, This content is subject to copyright.)