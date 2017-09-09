Closures on the First Coast

- Jacksonville, Neptune and Atlantic Beaches will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed until further notice.
- University of North Florida will not resume classes until Wednesday September 13.
- The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve which includes Fort Caroline National Memorial and Kingsley Plantation will be closed as of 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7 due to the approach of Hurricane Irma. The visitor center and grounds at Fort Caroline National Memorial and Kingsley Plantation will remain closed until further notice.
- The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be closed Sunday, September 10 and Monday, September 11. It will reopen that Tuesday.
- The St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum and the Colonial Quarter will be closed until further notice after closing at regular business hours on Wednesday.
- Bishop Felipe Estévez of the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine will close all its diocesan offices and Catholic schools Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11. Pastors at each parish will determine if they are celebrating Mass on Saturday or Sunday.
- St. Johns County beaches will be closed to vehicles throughout the duration of the hurricane. All trash receptacles, portalets, cones and other beach infrastructure will be removed. The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier will also close on Friday, Sept. 8 and will remain closed for the storm.
- The YMCA of Florida's First Coast will close ALL branches on Saturday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11. Branches plan to reopen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. All youth sports programs scheduled for those dates have been canceled.
- Amtrak will suspend services in Florida due to severe weather impacting the southeast region. Both these trains stop in Jacksonville and Palatka. The Silver Star Train 92 and Silver Meteor Train 98 (Miami - New York City) are canceled for Sept. 9 - 11. The Silver Star Train 91 (New York City - Miami) and Silver Meteor Train 97 (New York City - Miami) are canceled for Sept. 8 - 10.
