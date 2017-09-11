Clay County crossfit gym opening its doors for Irma victims

Clay County Emergency officials say that 86 percent of the county is without power and that some parts may be without it for weeks after Hurricane Irma rolled through.

While Clay Electric Cooperative is doing everything it can to bring power back just as quickly as possible, Steel Mill Fleming Island is opening its doors on Tuesday to anyone who could use a little help.

"We would like to open our doors to the public to help them any way we can," the gym posted on Facebook Monday evening. "The doors will be open at 6 a.m. and will be open all day until 8:30 p.m."

The gym is closed Monday but said that it was spared most of the damage from the storm - unlike a large swath of the county.

If you would like a shower, power to recharge your devices, let the kids watch a movie or just work out - Steel Mill is your spot!

If you'd like to contact them tomorrow, you can dial them up at 904-375-2787.

The address is 2320 Market Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003.

