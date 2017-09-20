Clay County Chief donates extra bedroom set to woman who lost everything after Irma

What an amazing story.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Chief Richard Elkins learned that an 89-year-old woman, who lives in Briarwood Apartments in Middleburg, lost most of her belongings after Hurricane Irma passed over the First Coast area last week.

The Sheriff's Office reports Elkins an extra bedroom set, so he and some of our deputies delivered it and set it up for her!

