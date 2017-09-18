Callahan church unloading two semi-trucks worth of supplies for those in need

Two semi-trucks full of groceries, cleaning supplies, toiletries and water are coming to a Callahan church today and tomorrow, offering hurricane relief supplies to those in need.

Convoy of Hope, the disaster-relief arm of the Assemblies of God, is the group sending the semi-trucks to Jacksonville’s Crossroads Family Worship Center. The items will be distributed to those in need between noon and 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the center’s youth building, which is located between Schwend Insurance and the old Huddle House.

But the church group needs your help.

They are asking for a “small army” of volunteers to assist with distribution. Those interested can send a message to Schwend Insurance on their Facebook page or email Paulschwend@aol.com or Pastor Rick from Crossroads pastorrickconnection@gmail.com.

Anyone who can distribute supplies to friends or neighbors in need would be welcome to help.

The church’s address is 542284 US-1, Callahan, FL 32011.

