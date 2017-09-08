WTLV
BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for St. Johns County Saturday

First Coast News , WTLV 9:44 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Irma. The evacuation goes into effect on Saturday at 6 a.m. 

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.

EVACUATION ZONES

St. Johns County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B and the entire City  of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings must leave the area immediately.

