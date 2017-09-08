BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for St. Johns County Saturday

An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma on Maho beach, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. (Photo: AFP PHOTO / DUTCH DEFENSE MINISTRY/GERBEN VAN ES)

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Irma. The evacuation goes into effect on Saturday at 6 a.m.

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.

EVACUATION ZONES

St. Johns County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B and the entire City of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings must leave the area immediately.

SJC has issued a mandatory evacuation order 6AM on Sat, Sept 9 for Evac Zones A a& B, the entire City of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings pic.twitter.com/N42fzxwVuO — St. Johns Co EOC (@StJohnsEOC) September 8, 2017

