BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for St. Johns County Saturday

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for St. Johns County ahead of Hurricane Irma. The evacuation goes into effect on Saturday at 6 a.m.
As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.
St. Johns County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A and B and the entire City of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings must leave the area immediately.
SJC has issued a mandatory evacuation order 6AM on Sat, Sept 9 for Evac Zones A a& B, the entire City of St. Augustine and Town of Hastings pic.twitter.com/N42fzxwVuO— St. Johns Co EOC (@StJohnsEOC) September 8, 2017
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs