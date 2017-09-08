BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Duval county

The City of Jacksonville has announced mandatory evacuations for Duval county ahead of Hurricane Irma.
As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.
EVACUATION ZONES
Zones A and B and residents in mobile homes and low lying homes should leave immediately.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs