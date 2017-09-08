WTLV
BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Duval county

First Coast News , WTLV 9:49 AM. EDT September 08, 2017

The City of Jacksonville has announced mandatory evacuations for Duval county ahead of Hurricane Irma. 

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.

EVACUATION ZONES

Zones A and B and residents in mobile homes and low lying homes should leave immediately.   

