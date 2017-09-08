BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Duval county

A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows damage outside the "Mercure" hotel in Marigot, on the Bay of Nettle, on the island of Saint-Martin in the northeast Caribbean, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, where eight of the 10 confirmed deaths took place. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel CHAMOISEAU (Photo credit should read LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LIONEL CHAMOISEAU, This content is subject to copyright.)

The City of Jacksonville has announced mandatory evacuations for Duval county ahead of Hurricane Irma.

As the Category 4 Hurricane Irma swirls out in the Atlantic, the effects on the First Coast are still up in the air. What is certain is that we will see rain and wind.

Zones A and B and residents in mobile homes and low lying homes should leave immediately.

