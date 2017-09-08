Baptist hospitals transfer patients out of evacuation zones ahead of Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Beaches and Baptist Nassau transferred 45 patients Friday following in accordance with the mandatory evacuations for their locations.

Many of the local hospitals are boarding up their doors and windows ahead of Hurricane Irma but some will still remain open.

Baptist Beaches will close their emergency rooms at 5 p.m. Saturday. Their patients were taken to Baptist South. Baptist Nassau will close their emergency room between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Their patients were moved Downtown.

Ambulances ran patients back and forth all day Friday. At least one patient was air lifted.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Mayor Charlie Latham visited the staff and patients on Thursday to check in on the transition process and they said everything was going smoothly.

Baptist’s locations downtown and south will remain open throughout the hurricane as well as Baptist’s free standing ERs located in Fleming Island, on the Northside and at the Town Center.

Pregnant patients are advised to call their OB/GYN as soon as possible so they can find out if they need to go to a different hospital in case they go in to labor. Regardless of closing, the hospital says always call 911 immediately if there is an emergency.

