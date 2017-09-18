All northeast Florida schools to provide free lunch and breakfast thru Oct. 20

Boy bites into sandwich provided by summer free lunch program (Photo: AP Graphics)

All northeast Florida school will be providing free lunch and breakfast to students thru October 20 due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness have banded together to provide the meals to all students impacted by Hurricane Irma.

With some families still without power, this meal program aims to alleviate some of the at-home concerns about providing meals at home. The free meals will begin Monday, September 18.

