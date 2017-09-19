All Florida Tolls will be reinstated on Thursday, September 21

During the height of Hurricane Irma, Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Department of Transportation did away with the tolls on Florida's Turnpike in order to make evacuation easier.

All tolls will be reinstated on Thursday, September 21 at 12:01 a.m.

However, tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike south of the interchange with SR 874 (Mile post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.

