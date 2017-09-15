After Irma: Free food, water offered to those on the First Coast

(Photo: City of Jacksonville)

Organizations along the First Coast are offering up free food, supplies and services to residents struggling to get back on their feet after Hurricane Irma.

Here is an updated list of freebies being offered:

CLAY COUNTY

Salvation Army Canteen - Will be at the Middleburg Library on Friday, Sept. 15 for anyone that needs a hot meal and has been affected by Hurricane Irma. The canteen will serve food until it is gone.

Clay County Post-Storm Host Shelter - Any Clay County citizen with unmet needs should go to the First Baptist Church in Middleburg at 2645 Blanding Blvd.

DUVAL COUNTY

Daily Manna Serving Center offers free groceries - The nonprofit will be distributing food and household goods between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. One distribution per household will be available at 2659 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville. The distributions will continue through the month of September on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, click here.

Sam's Club temporarily waives membership fees - Customers can purchase gas, food and other needed supplies without a membership at the three Jacksonville locations: Beach Boulevard, Youngerman Circle and Busch Drive; and at the Brunswick, Georgia location.

Free Food Distribution - Starting on Saturday, September 16 at 9 a.m., Farm Share will be offering free food to those who have been affected by Hurricane Irma at 5120 Perry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 while supplies last.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church - Handing out clothing and food supplies starting at noon Friday at 3738 Winton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208, followed by dinner that will be served at 5 p.m.

Daily Manna Serving Center - The distribution of perishable and non-perishable food items and household goods will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 2659 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254. Please limit one distribution per household to ensure that we can maximize our efforts.

Evangel Temple Assembly of God - Two semi-trucks of food and supplies to be given away Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at two locations:

Main campus: 5755 Ramona Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Middleburg campus: 5040 Co Rd 218, Middleburg, FL 32068

Edward Waters College Community Fish Fry - The Fraternal Order of Police of Alabama are hosting an AYCE fish fry for students, faculty, staff and local community affected by Hurricane Irma on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Center for Health Disparities Building.

NASSAU COUNTY

First Baptist Church Fernandina Beach - The First Baptist Church located at 1600 S 8th St, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034 is opening on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to provide a FREE hot meal to those in the community that are still without power or displaced. Dinner will be served until 8 p.m. or until the church runs out of food.

Salvation Army of Northeast Florida - At noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the First Baptist Callahan, 45090 Green Ave. 250 hot meals will be served in the church parking lot. They are also providing a limited amount of cleaning supplies for those who have experienced flooding. Hot showers will also be available in the church's Family Life Center.

Water distribution - Free bottled water is being distributed at the Callahan Fairgrounds on US Highway 1, just north of Callahan.

***Water Distribution*** FREE Bottled water is being distributed at the Callahan Fairgrounds on US Hwy 1, just north of Callahan. pic.twitter.com/Qb75DBCRwe — NassauEM (@NassauEM) September 14, 2017

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Water distribution points - The hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with water distribution limited to one case of water per car. The following locations are:

Solomon Calhoun Community Center: 1300 Duval Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Flagler Estates Road and Water Office: 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings, FL 32145

Locations and times are subject to change. For more information regarding the impacts of Hurricane Irma, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at (904) 824-5550.

Salvation Army food canteens - The Salvation Army will open food canteens to feed St. Johns County residents impacted by Irma for lunch from 1 - 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 - 7 p.m. at the following locations:

• City of Hastings Town Hall, 6195 South Main St., Hastings

• Flagler Estates Road and Water Office, 9850 Light Avenue, Hastings

Canteen times and locations are subject to change daily. For more information regarding canteen location

and times, click here or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at (904) 824-5550

FLORIDA - STATEWIDE

Florida Blue offers emotional support - Florida Blue in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, is offering free emotional support to individuals and loved ones affected by Hurricane Irma. The companies are providing community access to specially trained behavioral health counselors via a 24-hour, toll-free help line: (800) 843-6514.

© 2017 WTLV-TV