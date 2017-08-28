Hurricane Harvey: How you can help those affected by the storm

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Harvey has devastated some parts of Texas, causing flooding, destruction and even death.

First Coast News has compiled a list of organizations you can donate to during this time of need, including the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and others.

The Salvation Army and FCN are partnering together between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday for a phone bank, an opportunity for those interested to make donations that will go to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

When the time comes, callers may contact FCN and The Salvation Army at 904-632-1200, or text "STORM" to 51555.

Here are other ways you can contribute to funds for Harvey:

Salvation Army: You can provide monetary donations to the organization by clicking here.

American Red Cross: You can provide monetary donations for Hurricane Harvey relief by clicking here. The Red Cross is also looking for blood donations and has a tool to help you find the closest donation site. The link also provides information about taking classes such as CPR training and more.

TEGNA’s company-wide donation link is live and currently collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief. You can provide funds by clicking here.

Texas Diaper Bank: You can provide monetary donations to the organization by clicking here. Be sure to note that you want your donation applied to “Disaster Relief.”

Global Giving: The organization is currently raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. You can donate by clicking here.

All Hands Volunteers: The organization is currently raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. You can donate by clicking here.

SPCA of Texas: Numerous pets have been displaced from their shelters in Corpus Christi and other areas due to the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. There are several ways to help this organization. You can provide a general donation by clicking here, paying for items on the organization’s Amazon wish list, or signing up to be a foster parent for some animals in the areas affected. You must be in Texas to assist with fostering.

Houston Food Bank: The organization will need volunteers once it is safe. But in the meantime, monetary donations are requested to help the people of Houston. You can donate by clicking here.

Food Bank of Corpus Christi: The food bank is currently working to recover following the storm, but monetary donations can be made to the organization by clicking here.

Galveston County Food Bank: The organization is currently taking monetary donations to assist Houston and surrounding areas. You can provide donations by clicking here.

Houston Humane Society: The non-profit organization is currently taking general donations while the staff continues to care for their residents. You can provide monetary donations by clicking here.

Americares: The organization is seeking monetary donations, which can be provided by clicking here.

J.J. Watt Donation: The defensive end for the Houston Texans is collecting donations to help the people of Houston. You can donate funds by clicking here.

