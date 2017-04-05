WTLV
House fire in Mandarin caused by lightning, NWSJAX reports

04/06/17

April 06, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fire crews have knocked down a fire house in the Mandarin area Thursday morning. 

According to the NWS Jacksonville, the fire was caused by lightning. As of 4:30 a.m. the fire is not contained. 

We're told only one woman was inside the home when the fire started, she very shaken but safe. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.  

