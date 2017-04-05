House fire in Mandarin caused by lightning, NWSJAX reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fire crews have knocked down a fire house in the Mandarin area Thursday morning.

According to the NWS Jacksonville, the fire was caused by lightning. As of 4:30 a.m. the fire is not contained.

@FCN2go neighbors say around 3:20 they heard a BOOM and "you could taste the electricity" after lighting sparks fire in Mandarin @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bvvsGEoqaV — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) April 6, 2017

We're told only one woman was inside the home when the fire started, she very shaken but safe. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

Severe storms rolling in quickly

