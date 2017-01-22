Here's what you should do if a tornado threatens your area

Sunshine Acres Mobile home in Cook County, Georgia. Photo sent in by Phillip, a resident of the mobile home park.

A line of storms moving from west to east is expected to bring damaging winds and the potential for a tornado outbreak across Northern Florida and Southern Georgia.

The National Weather Service says conditions are ripe for a storm system comparable to the 1993 "Storm of the Century".

Here's what you should do if you get caught in a tornado per the NWS:

Plan Ahead

First, know the county in which you live. Severe weather warnings are issued for counties, or for portions of counties. By keeping a highway roadmap nearby, you can follow storm movements, and better determine if you are threatened.

Know Where to Go

In a home or a building, move to a pre-designated shelter, preferably the basement or the lowest floor of your home. Don't worry about opening your windows first - that would be a mistake, just get to the basement, and get under a sturdy piece of furniture or workbench. Grab blankets to cover yourself with, which will protect you from flying debris.

If an underground shelter (basement) is not available, move to an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor, and crouch down close to the floor. Again, grab extra blankets to protect yourself from flying debris. Stay away from windows - as they can shatter due to flying debris and the force of the wind.

If you are in a mobile home: Immediately move to a substantial shelter.

If you are caught outdoors and cannot get to a safe building. As a last resort, you should:

Immediately get into a vehicle, buckle your seat belt and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter.

If your vehicle is hit by flying debris while you are driving, pull over and park.

Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows; cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat or other cushion if possible.

If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, leave your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands. Your choice of whether to stay in your car should be driven by your specific circumstances. Your best choice remains getting to a secure building with a basement or saferoom.

If you find yourself outside or in a car with a tornado approaching and you are unable to get to a safe shelter, you remain at risk whether you stay in your car or seek shelter in a depression or ditch, both of which are last resort options that provide little protection. The safest place to be is in an underground shelter, basement or safe room.

Tips from the Alachua County Emergency Management

House with no basement, dorm or apartment:

Avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room bathroom or closest, under a stairwell or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down and cover your head with your hands.

House with basement: Avoid windows: Get in the basement and under some kind of sturdy protection (heavy table or work bench) or cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag.

Office building, hospital, nursing home or tall building: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Crouch down and cover your head with your hands.

Mobile home: GET OUT! Even if your home is tied down, it is not safe.

