Hail pelts First Coast as severe storms march through

More chunks of hail that fell in Neptune Beach. NWS reported the hail measured the size of a half-dollar. Photo: FCN viewer Mark Pribranic.

Hail as big as baseball rained down upon the First Coast Wednesday evening as severe storms made their way across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Wind gusts of 66 mph were felt at the Jacksonville International Airport during the peak of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The massive hail (for Florida) hit Jacksonville Beach around 7 p.m., but hail as large as half-dollars and golf balls fell throughout many parts of the Jacksonville area.

Weather reports indicate the worst of the storms were felt near Blount Island from 4:37 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and at the Beaches from 5:09 p.m. through 6:15 p.m.

Damage was seen as far south as Nocatee where a tree was ripped in half. The worst of the hail was seen at the Beaches, the NWS says.

