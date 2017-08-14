Gert becomes second hurricane of 2017 Atlantic season

Gert becomes second named hurricane of 2017 Atlantic season. Photo: National Hurricane Center.

Gert has strengthened from a tropical storm Monday night and became the second named hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) tweeted out the information Monday night.

Hurricane #Gert Advisory 9: Gert Becomes the Second Hurricane of the 2017 Season. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 15, 2017

Gert is churning in the Atlantic, but will likely weaken as it turns northeast and heads toward the North Atlantic later this week, NHC said. It is likely to stay offshore, but swells could hit parts of the U.S., causing life-threatening rip currents on U.S. shore, forecasters said.

Last week, Franklin became the first hurricane of the season when it made landfall in eastern Mexico as a Category 1 storm.

