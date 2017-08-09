WTLV
Franklin becomes 1st hurricane of 2017 Atlantic Season

Hurricane season is officially upon us, as Franklin becomes the first hurricane for this year.

First Coast News , WTLV 6:18 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

Franklin has strengthened and became the first named hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic Season.

The hurricane was upgraded from a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center expects that it will make landfall in eastern Mexico overnight, bringing as much as 15 inches of rain, possible flash floods and mudslides, as well as a 4- to 6-foot storm surge. 

A hurricane warning is now in effect for Mexico's coast from Veracruz north to Cabo Rojo.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


