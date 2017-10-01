Weather update: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 at 6

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pregnant woman rushes to aid of federal agent shot outside Publix
-
First Coast weather update: Sept. 30, 2017 at 6
-
Store manager holds shooting suspect at gunpoint in Julington Creek
-
Man arrested after SWAT engages in standoff on Southside
-
Woman trying to get koi fish, turtle back in pond following Irma
-
VERIFY: Will Fema pay cash for outages?
-
New surveillance shows troubled officer striking and killing man with squad car
-
2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Keystone Heights
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
El Faro final report due Sunday
More Stories
-
REPORT: El Faro's captain would have faced…Oct. 1, 2017, 1:07 p.m.
-
Jaguars vs. Jets, 10 Observations: Poor run defense,…Oct. 1, 2017, 6:53 p.m.
-
Nor'easter relaxes a bit, but water levels stay…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.