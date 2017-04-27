Drought, fire danger, expands across the area

Drought monitor for April 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A large swath of SE Georgia extending into northern Nassau County (Florida) is now in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Several months of below average rainfall mean an area stretching from Brunswick west to Waycross and south to the Florida line is in the severe drought category. The entire First Coast News viewing area is under either drought conditions or abnormally dry.

JUST IN: Moderate drought expands into portions of St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Alachua counties. Severe drought across SE GA expands NW. pic.twitter.com/AoHQMm7JMT — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) April 27, 2017

Part of the area that is burning in the 60,000+ acre West Mims fire in Clinch County is part of the severe drought.

The Florida Forest Service is also saying that St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties are under a "Very High" fire danger Thursday due to gusty winds.

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER in St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia Counties today with gusty winds this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/FjIcJoJgNE — FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) April 27, 2017

First Coast News meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz says we are in for a very hot and dry pattern through the weekend, which means fire danger and the drought will likely get worse before it gets better.

