Drought, fire danger, expands across the area

Drought conditions are expanding in the area as is our fire danger.

Neal Bennett , WTLV 10:28 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A large swath of SE Georgia extending into northern Nassau County (Florida) is now in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.

Several months of below average rainfall mean an area stretching from Brunswick west to Waycross and south to the Florida line is in the severe drought category. The entire First Coast News viewing area is under either drought conditions or abnormally dry.

Part of the area that is burning in the 60,000+ acre West Mims fire in Clinch County is part of the severe drought.

The Florida Forest Service is also saying that St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties are under a "Very High" fire danger Thursday due to gusty winds.

 

First Coast News meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz says we are in for a very hot and dry pattern through the weekend, which means fire danger and the drought will likely get worse before it gets better.

