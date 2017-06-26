Drainage problem leaves local woman's home flooded from the storms

Local woman is frustrated that a drainage problem has caused her home to flood during the storms. Photo: FCN.



Rebecca Nitsch is frustrated.

The 68-year-old lives at Arbor Place Apartments off of University Boulevard. Following Monday night's storms, her carpet in her entire apartment was soaked from floodwaters. The floodwaters, she said, is the result of a drainage issue that needs to get fixed. She told First Coast News that this drainage issue has been happening since Hurricane Matthew.

She said management has helped, but it hasn't completely fixed the problem. She also had soaked carpets after Sunday night's storms.

"They had the carpet man come in at 10 o'clock this morning and just like when Matthew was here, they sucked it all up and put the fans out and I thought ok. But then at 5 o'clock (Monday), the rain came again and it came in even worse," she said.

After Monday's downpour, Nitsch saw around 3 inches of water outside her door. It seeped into her apartment and her carpets were completely flooded in both her living-room and her bedroom.

"It's going to be hard to replace anything that I"ve lost," she said.

First Coast News has reached out to the company that manages the complex. The owner said they offered to move Nitsch to a new apartment.

We also reached out to corporate who told us that they are working to fix the issue as soon as possible. They sent us a statement saying "We regret that we didn't have a better, faster plan in place to prepare for the downpour this evening. Regardless, it's our resident and we take care of our residents."

Corporate also said it has contacted the City about the drainage problem, which it believes is caused by the school behind the complex.

