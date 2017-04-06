The worst of the severe weather for the First Coast is over

A line of powerful storms that crushed the Southeast Wednesday afternoon is starting to leave the First Coast area.

In Lake City, a wind gust of 55 mph was reported and a tornado warning was issued for Camden and Nassau counties at 2:10 a.m. - but was canceled 15 minutes later.

The entire First Coast area is no longer under a tornado watch A few leftover showers and rumbles of thunder are possible for St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler County throughout the morning.

The worst of the wind and lightning is OVER! A few leftover showers and rumbles of thunder for St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler County. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/1mRQkS00TV — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) April 6, 2017

From Waycross to Lake City, the storms brought some hail, brief but heavy rains, but no damage has been reported at the time of this writing.

The quick moving storms brought heavy lightning and brief rainfall amounts to ground.

House fire in Mandarin caused by lightning, NWSJAX reports

Expect significantly cooler weather with highs only in the low 70s by Friday.

Track storms on our interactive radar.

© 2017 WTLV-TV