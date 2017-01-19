Damaging storms in the forecast this weekend

We are tracking the risk of storms with damaging lightning, wind, hail, and tornadoes for Sunday. PHOTO: Lindsey Boetsch, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A low pressure system coming from the west coast will arrive on the First Coast this weekend, bringing with it strong storms with damaging wind and a chance of tornadoes in the area.

The Storm Prediction Center gives our area a 30% chance to see widespread damaging storms on Sunday...and that percentage is likely to go up as the storms get closer.

The First Coast News weather team is currently forecasting the biggest threat for damaging storms to occur Sunday afternoon into evening.

The team is also tracking some showers and maybe a thunderstorm Saturday that will play a role in the energy of the system coming Sunday.

These storms are expected to pack winds gusting to 50 miles an hour or more Sunday afternoon with stronger gusts possible in isolated areas.

It has hard to pinpoint this far out what particular part of our area will see the worst weather. However, the entire First Coast can expect to see heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday.

