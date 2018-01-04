Cold weather causes concern for local strawberry farmers

Farmers are worried about their strawberries in Bradford County during the cold weather. Photo: FCN.

LAWTEY, Fla. – Bradford County brags that it grows the sweetest strawberries on “this side of heaven."

“It’s where we’re at, located in this world,” grower Rod Crawford said Thursday. “I’ve watched hummingbirds dive down 9:30 at night and suck my berries, suck them, they were so sweet.”

But the number of growers isn’t growing. In fact, Crawford said he’s one of only three major ones remaining in the county. Right now his life, unlike his famous crop, is soured by the lingering wintry snap that’s brought freezing overnight temperatures.

“I’ve laid brick," he said. "I’ve done everything in the world, poured concrete my whole life, done carpentry work. And this [strawberry farming] is the hardest work in the world, period.”

Crawford said the cold weather is costing him both money and sleep.

“Four hours, then about two last night,” he said, adding up pillow time during the last few nights of temperatures that could decimate his acres of crop. Although a few frosty nights can be expected any given winter, the potentially protracted chain of sub-freezing nights this time brings a steeper risk.

“Cold temperatures, they can damage the bloom or the fruit, and they ruin the crop,” said Jim DeValerio, who serves as the Bradford County extension agent for the UF Institute of Food and Agriculture.

DeValerio said the worst-case scenario would be extremely cold temperatures for two or three more nights, something within the realm of possibility with a freeze forecast for Thursday night and another possible Friday evening as well. A full kill would set farmers back a minimum of three weeks, which is a big loss because of how local growers market their yield.

“They sell their berries on the direct market, either from a roadside stand or they go to farmers’ markets in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, or Gainesville. They don’t ship out on the big scale, so it would hurt their income,” DeValerio explained.

He said growers have two alternatives to help crops survive the cold.

“The first would be to run a sprinkler on it,” he said, immediately pointing out the precariousness. “You have to have the sprinklers on it before it freezes, otherwise the sprinklers won’t work because they freeze.”

It also can run an indefinitely high water bill.

“You have to run that water as long as you have freezing temperatures because the water is warm and the act of freezing holds that at 32 degrees," he said.

In other words, if the water stops and the temperature drop enough, the fruit can be destroyed. A thin shell of temporary ice on the berries is actually desirable, as long as it’s not too long before a thaw.

“This forms an igloo effect over the berry,” Crawford demonstrated, cracking away a thin sheen of ice off a ripe and radiant specimen.

But the law of diminishing returns rears its head very quickly.

“You get several days or nights of having to do that, and the water becomes the enemy because – particularly if you have a lot of ripe fruit,” DeValerio described. “The plants get too much water; the fields just get soaking wet.”

Other downsides to overnight sprinkling are the constantly necessary vigilance and the cost of fertilizer runoff.

“It’s hard to keep up on the nutrient budget, the fertilizer budget,” DeValerio said.

The second alternative, he said, is blanketing crops under a specially designed tarp-like cover.

“It does save on water,” DeValerio remarked. “That option is very labor-intensive,” he countered, also acknowledging that the cost, maintenance, and storage of the covers add up.

Asked how much this cold snap might cost him, Crawford shrugged, “Probably $5,000, something like that,” noting that it costs between $1,000 and $2,000 just to trim the field.

But for every word of apparent resignation, Crawford carries a contradictory resolve that he’ll stay the course. He adds that consumers likely won’t be paying higher prices, at least not because of what’s happening locally.

“Not really,” he said.

And, he said, hope springs eternal for the beloved annual Bradford County Strawberry Festival, which runs in April and draws some 30,000 visitors.

“The festival will not be affected, not a bit.”

