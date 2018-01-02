Cold night shelters to open this week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open cold night shelter through this week for low overnight temps
Cold Night Shelter opens on nights when lows dip below 40 degrees to protect those who lack shelter. The Salvation Army plans to stay open until the temperatures rise.
Windchill blast blows in snowflake chance Wednesday
Click here to find a cold weather shelter near you.
The cold stings out there this morning! By tomorrow morning maybe some pain on the roads with icy spots in southeast Georgia. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/iTqkYb7d9N— Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) January 2, 2018
