Cold night shelters to open this week in Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 6:31 AM. EST January 02, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open cold night shelter through this week for low overnight temps 

Cold Night Shelter opens on nights when lows dip below 40 degrees to protect those who lack shelter. The Salvation Army plans to stay open until the temperatures rise. 

 Windchill blast blows in snowflake chance Wednesday

Click here to find a cold weather shelter near you. 
 

