Car crushed under gas station awning in North Jacksonville after heavy rains

The scene after the awning fell at the Sunoco gas station. (Photo: Ben Conarck/Florida Times-Union/Twitter)

A car was crushed under a gas station awning in North Jacksonville Monday afternoon after a flurry of severe storms hit the First Coast.

Summer may be a month away, but its weather already in full effect as brief but heavy rains rushed from Southeast Georgia to Jacksonville, bringing wind gusts, brief but torrential rain and a flurry of lightning strikes.

The Sunoco gas station on 58th Street and North Main Street lost its awning to the bad weather sometime after the rains hit around 4 p.m.

A Florida Times-Union reporter was on scene and says there are no reported injuries, but the car in question is clearly crushed.

Witnesses at the scene say lightning hit the gas station several times during the storm and that the awning fell after being hit the final time.

Parts of the First Coast was under a severe thunderstorm warning for a couple hours Monday afternoon. By 5:20 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warning put in place by the National Weather Service at 4:45 p.m.

In that brief time, damage could already be seen around the First Coast. The first major report of damage was the Sunoco station on North Main.

That thunderstorm just took out a gas station canopy on the Northside... I'm told there were no injuries @jaxdotcom pic.twitter.com/kuE4nktU5R — Ben Conarck (@conarck) May 22, 2017

Several flights were delayed at Jacksonville International Airport Monday evening. Flights coming in from Boston, New York, and Charlotte were all delayed. At least six flights out of Jacksonville were also delayed.

Earlier in the afternoon, a large chunk of Camden and Glynn counties in Georgia, including the Kings Bay Naval Base and Cumberland Island, were under a tornado warning. No tornado reportedly struck the area, however.

Strong storms are expected to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday on the First Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Several rounds of strong to severe storms are expected to strike from Jesup, Georgia to Ocala, Florida.

Heavy rains might lead to flash flooding. At least 2 - 3.5 inches of rain is expected throughout the First Coast over the next few days.

