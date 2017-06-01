Busier activity expected as Hurricane Season starts

(Photo: Bennett, Neal)

June 1 marks the official start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and like other outlooks, forecasters with Colorado State University (CSU) expect a busier season this year.

CSU released a new hurricane-season outlook Thursday. Forecasters predict a slightly-above average season with 14 named storms. Six of those storms are expected to develop into hurricanes while two storms are expected to reach major hurricane strength, or Category 3 or higher and 111 mph winds or greater.

Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted 11 to 17 named storms. NOAA predicted five storms will become hurricanes and two storms will turn into major hurricanes.

The first storm, Arlene, formed and ended in April.

For the past 60 years, CSU has based its data on Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressures, the change in wind direction, speed with height in the atmosphere, El Niño, etc.

Hurricane Season lasts from June to November, but 85 percent of major activity happens between August to October.

CSU will issue a forecast update between July 3 to August 4.

