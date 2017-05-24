After viewer questions about tornado warnings, FCN gets answers from National Weather Service

Wednesday marks the second day in a row and the third day in the last four that we’ve had multiple tornado warnings for several areas of the First Coast.

We got some feedback from you, asking why the National Weather Service issues warnings, when we don’t see a tornado? And what’s the threshold for issuing a warning?

We called and talked with NWS meteorologist Pete Wolf who explained, “The tornado warnings that we issue have confirmed rotation of usually at least 50 – 60 miles per hour just a few thousand feet above the ground. And at any moment a tornado can form.”

He went on to say that issuance of a warning is also dependent on the location of the storm. “If it’s over the swamp we’re not going to be quite as nervous as say a storm blowing over Jacksonville or St. Augustine or something like that” Wolf said. “We’re much more nervous where there’s much greater risk of something really bad happening if a tornado occurs.”

Wolf went on to say that the National Weather Service is aware that so many warnings can lead to apathy. He said the goal is when people see a warning, they pay closer attention to the sky and their surroundings, and then take the proper precautions.

