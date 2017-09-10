TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Storm damage in St. Johns County
-
2PM Hurricane Irma Update
-
2 am UPDATE: Irma weakens to Category 1
-
WTLV Live Video
-
5AM Irma Update
-
A man describes the damages to his home
-
Hurricane Irma track update
-
11 p.m. Irma track, conditions updates
-
Weather Channel Live shot from Downtown JAX, 6AM
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Irma on the First CoastSep. 9, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: What the First Coast is waking up toSep 11, 2017, 7:37 a.m.
-
Flash Flood Emergency issued in Duval CountySep 11, 2017, 6:47 a.m.