3 in hospital after car going fast on I-295 off ramp strikes car, pedestrian on 103rd Street

The scene of the wreck on 103rd Street just off Interstate 295. (Photo: FCN)

Three people were taken to local hospitals after a car exiting Interstate 295 at 103rd Street at a high rate of speed hit another car and a pedestrian, shutting down the westbound lanes of 103rd Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The driver of the car leaving I-295 is in Florida Highway Patrol custody.

Troopers say a vehicle heading northbound on I-295 just before 2 p.m. taking the 103rd Street exit ramp was going quickly off the ramp and hit another car on 103rd Street before striking someone walking.

No deaths have been reported in the wreck. The person hit while walking is reportedly in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV