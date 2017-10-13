2017 hurricane season ranks among top 10 most active

(Photo: maxuser)

The 2017 Hurricane Season has been one for the record books and there's still more than a month left. The season so far has produced 15 total named storms, 10 of which have been hurricanes and 5 of those being major storms, category 3 or higher.

What's been rather impressive is the consistency.

Hurricane Ophelia, out in the far eastern Atlantic, is the tenth consecutive hurricane this season. In a span of 10 weeks, there has been 10 hurricanes. The last time a streak like that has happened was back in 1893.

To help quantify the magnitude of a hurricane season, there's a value known as Accumulated Cyclone Energy, ACE for short, which factors in duration and wind speed of a tropical cyclone.

Based on ACE, the 2017 Hurricane Season ranks in the top 10 most active hurricane seasons and it isn't even over yet. For comparison, the total ACE for the current Hurricane Season so far is double that of a normal hurricane season from start to finish.

September 2017 was the most active month on record, with prominent storms like Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee and Maria in that window. All but Katia were major hurricanes at one point in their life span.

Now, with the way the climate has been changing, tropical cyclones are actually a much smaller scale piece of the puzzle. It's hard to say that warming ocean temperatures are leading to more tropical cyclone development. However, warming ocean temperatures do play a big role in fueling storms and fueling intensification.

Regardless, the end of this hurricane season can't come soon enough for the First Coast.

