TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Storm Damage in Adell, GA
-
Kamiyah Mobley returns to First Coast
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Severe weather update 1/22 12:13
-
Severe weather 8 AM update
-
Women's March movement around First Coast
-
11 AM Severe Update
-
Particularly Dangerous Situation issued for the First Coast
-
7 AM Severe Weather update Sunday
-
Teen dies in fiery crash on I-10
More Stories
-
Very dangerous storms headed to our area, historic…Jan 19, 2017, 3:47 p.m.
-
Eight killed in tornado in Adel, GAJan 22, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
Here's what you should do if a tornado threatens your areaJan 22, 2017, 1:57 p.m.