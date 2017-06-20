WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55AM
59
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Weather Summary: 59 degrees
Menu
WTLV Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
On Your Side
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Mosquito Report
Vystar Traffic Center
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Olympics
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Jaguars
College
Jumbo Shrimp
Armada
Shows
First Coast Living
Features
Lottery
26.2 with Donna
Ways 2 Save
Buddy Check 12
Contests
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Gauge the First Coast
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise
Contact Us
First Coast News Jobs
ABC 25 Schedule
NBC 12 Schedule
YourTake
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
6 Weather Alerts
Learn More
Tracking the tropics
Tracking the tropics
Related Videos
Weather update: 11 p.m. on March 26, 2018
WEATHER
Weather update: 5 p.m. on March 26, 2018
WEATHER
Weather update: March 25, 2018 at 11 p.m.
7-DAY
Weather update: March 25, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
7-DAY
Weather update: March 24, 2018 at 11 p.m.
FORECAST
Weather update: 11 p.m. on March 23, 2018
WEATHER
Weather update: 6 p.m. on March 23, 2018
WEATHER
Weather update: 11 p.m. on March 22, 2018
WEATHER
Weather Update: Wednesday evening
WEATHER
Weather Update: Wednesday evening
WEATHER
Weather update: 11 p.m. on March 20, 2018
WEATHER
YOUR VIDEOS: First Coast hailstorm (3/20/2018)
WEATHER
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.