WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55AM
53
Jacksonville, FL
Menu
WTLV Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
On Your Side
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Mosquito Report
Vystar Traffic Center
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Olympics
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Jaguars
College
Jumbo Shrimp
Armada
Shows
First Coast Living
Features
Lottery
Ways 2 Save
Buddy Check 12
Contests
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Gauge the First Coast
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise
Contact Us
First Coast News Jobs
ABC 25 Schedule
NBC 12 Schedule
YourTake
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
This is What Happens When Beyoncé Reads A Menu
Beyoncé is caught reading a menu and the memes erupt. Alyse Barker (@IamAlyseBarker) has the story
Related Videos
Amazon Could Soon Have Wristbands That Track Employees
BUZZ60
A Judge ' Swipes Left' On Tinder's Pricing Policy
BUZZ60
Archaeologists Find Mysterious Pool At Ancient Church In Israel
BUZZ60
Over a Third of Americans Have a Secret Kink
BUZZ60
4 Groundhog Day Facts You Should Know
BUZZ60
You Are Going to Want to Get New Pajamas
BUZZ60
Massive Discovery of Dinosaur And Mammal Footprints Outside NASA
BUZZ60
President Trump Reminds Us of That Time Melania Swapped Voices with the Aflac Duck
BUZZ60
Give Women What they Really Want for Valentine's Day... Granny Panties!
BUZZ60
Virgin Atlantic Is Bringing A Whole New Meaning To The Mile High Club
BUZZ60
Photographer Truly Goes to Great Heights For His Breathtaking Photos!
BUZZ60
You Can Enjoy a Private Girl's Club on a Remote Island
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.