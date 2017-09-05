WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55AM
64
Jacksonville, FL
Menu
WTLV Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
On Your Side
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane Central
Mosquito Report
Vystar Traffic Center
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Olympics
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Jaguars
College
Jumbo Shrimp
Armada
Shows
First Coast Living
Features
Lottery
26.2 with Donna
Ways 2 Save
Buddy Check 12
Contests
DIY
Food
Magnify Money
Gauge the First Coast
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
Advertise
Contact Us
First Coast News Jobs
ABC 25 Schedule
NBC 12 Schedule
YourTake
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.
These Popsicles Give New Meaning To 'Rosé All Day'
We can now up our alcohol infused dessert game and stay cool through the summer. Angeli Kakade (angelikakade) has the story.
Related Videos
Bookies' Favorite Names For William and Kate's Royal Baby
BUZZ60
120-Year-Old Valentine's Day Cards Discovered in Shoebox
BUZZ60
What Are Your Biggest Wastes of Money?
BUZZ60
Social Media Gets Excited About a 'Hot' Olympics Curling Player
BUZZ60
Why Smiling May Improve Your Run
BUZZ60
Does Olympic Skater Mirai Nagasu Have 'USA' Tattooed on Her Leg?
BUZZ60
Valentine's Date Ideas That Won't Break the Bank
BUZZ60
Lucky Charms Is Replacing This Marshmallow
BUZZ60
North Korea's 'Army of Beauties' Take Over the Winter Olympics
BUZZ60
The Top Reasons Married Couples Argue The Most
BUZZ60
Yes, The Royal Wedding Will Include a Carriage Ride
BUZZ60
What Olympians Eat Will Make You Hungry
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTLV-TV. All Rights Reserved.