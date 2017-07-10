WTLV
Temporary power outage reported at JIA

First Coast News , WTLV 5:03 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A temporary power outage was reported at the Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) Monday night because of storms in the area.

Despite the outage, a spokesperson told First Coast News that operations at JIA were still running as normal; the airport had power running from a back-up generator.

There were no reports of delays from the outage, however, First Coast News was told there may be later delays depending on the storms.

