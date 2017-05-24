WTLV
Close

Several flights delayed at JIA due to severe weather on the First Coast

First Coast News , WTLV 1:30 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Several flights out of Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) have been delayed due to the severe weather on the First Coast on Wednesday.

American Airlines, Southwest, Republic Airlines, jetBlue and British Airways are among over a dozen airlines with flight delays.

Four flights scheduled for Newark on four separate airlines have been canceled.

However, three flights to Tampa were able to leave on time around 1:30 p.m.

For more information on departing flight times, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories