Several flights delayed at JIA due to severe weather on the First Coast

A severed telecommunications line at JIA is affecting travelers, causing longer lines at the airport. Photo: FCN.

Several flights out of Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) have been delayed due to the severe weather on the First Coast on Wednesday.

American Airlines, Southwest, Republic Airlines, jetBlue and British Airways are among over a dozen airlines with flight delays.

Four flights scheduled for Newark on four separate airlines have been canceled.

However, three flights to Tampa were able to leave on time around 1:30 p.m.

For more information on departing flight times, click here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV