Rat problem reported at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville International Airport has reported that it's dealing with a rat problem Friday.

JIA officials say there have been "occasional rats" in the food preparation area near the security gate. An inspection was conducted on Friday.

A spokesperson with the airport did want to emphasize, however, that there is not an infestation. They released a statement that said: "The health and safety of our guests is a top priority. We regularly conduct inspections, and we immediately address issues when they arise."

