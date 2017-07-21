Nighttime travel to be detoured due to Beaver Street construction

Due to nighttime construction at the intersection Beaver Street and McDuff Avenue, traffic in the area will be detoured starting Sunday evening.

East and westbound traffic on Beaver Street between McDuff Avenue and Stockton Street will be detoured from July 23-27 each night from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Those driving westbound on Beaver Street will detour north to Baker Street, west on Commonwealth Avenue to south on McDuff Avenue to travel back westbound on Beaver Street.

Those traveling eastbound will detour south on McDuff Avenue to Fitzgerald Street/McCoy Creek Boulevard and north to Stockton Street to travel back east on Beaver Street.

J.B. Coxwell Contracting began the $9.7 million project in August 2015. The project is set to be completed this summer, barring weather or schedule interference.

