Telecommunications line repaired at JIA; operations return to normal

A severed telecommunications line at JIA is affecting travelers, causing longer lines at the airport. Photo: FCN.

The Jacksonville International Airport said crews have repaired its severed telecommunications line Friday morning, which has caused some issues for travelers.

On its official Facebook page late Thursday night, JIA said it's its telecommunications line has been cut off, which has caused longer lines at the airport. Flyers were unable to connect and obtain mobile boarding passes with their phones.

Telecommunications line severed @JAXairport causing some longer lines as airlines play catchup this morning. Details on #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/WV2XvvkKff — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) April 21, 2017

JIA was asking flyers to check-in and print out their boarding passes before they head to the airport, but now that the line has been repaired, operations have returned to normal and travelers can access their mobile boarding passes, the airport told First Coast News.

@AlexOsiadacz Severed telecomm line off airport property has been repaired. Operations normal. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) April 21, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV